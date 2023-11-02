Sentuhan moden roti canai gulung

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Angkasa yakin koperasi sekolah mampu capai perolehan RM500 jutaAngkasa yakin koperasi sekolah mampu capai perolehan RM500 juta berikutan landskap ekonomi yang telah memulih dari pandemik COVID-19

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Turun padang dekatkan universiti ke hati masyarakat luar bandarSASMEC IIUM membuktikan hospital pengajar universiti mampu bersaing dengan hospital perdana walaupun beroperasi sebagai hospital rujukan.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Wujudkan IKS ‘selamatkan’ industri getah negaraKewujudan industri kecil dan sederhana (IKS) berkait dengan produk getah serta semi-produk mampu 'menyelamatkan' industri itu pada masa

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Mat Sabu akui sukar hapus ‘orang tengah’Menteri pertanian dan keterjaminan makanan berkata koperasi pertanian tidak mampu memainkan peranan penting untuk mengurangkan peranan ‘orang tengah’ dalam masyarakat.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Perdana Menteri gulung perbahasan Belanjawan 2024 esokPerdana Menteri gulung perbahasan Belanjawan 2024 esok

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕