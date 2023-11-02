Sensitive FB post: Tawau woman arrested

“We would like to advise people not to get carried away and do or say things which can cause disharmony. “They should not get too emotional over what is happening in Palestine and resort to expressing their dissatisfaction in improper ways,” he said.

He also advised the people not to draw the Israeli flag on roads to express their unhappiness as action could be taken against them for vandalism.Jasmin said police had received three reports of vandalism involving drawing the Israeli flag on the roads along Jalan Merotai near Kuala Merotai, Kampung Muhibbah Raya junction and Kampung Kinabutan Kecil Roundabout, Batu 4, Jalan Apas.

