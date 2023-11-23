Senior Drivers and the Future of Driving

Most bus stops do not display bus routes and schedule on the notice-boards. If we see any, the info is likely outdated. Most of my senior friends still drive. They tell me they would be helpless without wheels. They wouldn’t have a clue how to get from Puchong to Sunway, or from Kajang to Putra Heights in the Klang Valley, for example. They may still have a choice now.

But what happens when they reach their 80s or 90s as they surely will one day? Their reflexes then may be slower, their vision no longer as sharp and their memory of directions may be fading. Would they still be driving or hanging up their car keys for good? Already many seniors avoid driving at night as they easily get confused especially when driving to a place for the first time. Who can tell whether or when the government may make it mandatory for older drivers to undergo a medical test to renew their driving license? Countries like Japan and Australia have already imposed such a ruling for drivers aged 75 and above. In Singapore taxi drivers must retire at age 75





