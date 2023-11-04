Senior Citizen Sentenced to Prison for Killing Terminally Ill Wife

A senior citizen has been sentenced to four years in prison for killing his terminally ill wife after taking care of her for over five years. According to the Central District Court in Seoul, the man in his 60s was accused of killing her in April 2022. The victim had been diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2017 and also suffered from dementia, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy.

After his wife's condition deteriorated and a failed suicide attempt, the suspect reportedly made the decision to kill his wife. He also left a will on his computer and mobile phone a week before the crime was committed. The accused pleaded guilty as charged and stated that he made a 'terrible choice out of desperation' because he did not want to prolong his wife's suffering. 'I couldn't bear to see my wife in agony, so I killed her,' he said. Under the South Korean Criminal Act, those found guilty of murder can be imprisoned for at least five years. The court reduced the man's sentence after acknowledging that the suspect had taken care of the victim until the time of the crime and had a good relationship with her, as well as showing signs of remorse. In South Korea, there have been other cases of patients being killed by family members

