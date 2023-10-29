Senior citizen killed after tree falls on car during storm

ALOR SETAR: A senior citizen was killed when a tree fell on his car during a storm in Kampung Bukit Payong near Pokok Sena on Sunday (Oct 29) evening.

Fire and Rescue Senior Officer II, Shahrin Musa said a team rushed to the scene of the incident at about 3.20pm after receiving the distress call. A tree had fallen and crushed the car of the victim, OoI Book Khak, 74, causing him to be trapped and lose consciousness."The case has been handed over to the police,” he said in a statement Sunday, adding that the fallen tree was cleared by 5pm. - BernamaMassive storm damages several houses in Kubang Pasu, says Civil Defence

