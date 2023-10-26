Selesaikan isu 30 menara telekomunikasi tidak berfungsi di Sabah

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Ekonomi Malaysia dijangka terus menyederhanaEkonomi Malaysia akan terus menyederhana disebabkan ketidaktentuan ekonomi global walaupun permintaan domestik kukuh. Read more ⮕

Bila mahu bentang pemberian khas Sabah RM300 juta?Pemimpin dari Parti Warisan (Warisan) membangkitkan persoalan bila kerajaan akan membentang penyata pemberian khas interim Sabah Read more ⮕

Putrajaya digesa peruntuk 35% kerusi Parlimen kepada Sarawak, Sabah menjelang PRU16Ahli Parlimen Serian, Richard Riot berkata tuntutan itu terkandung dalam laporan Jawatankuasa Antara Kerajaan 1962. Read more ⮕

Books on Bruneians to be unveiled at carnivalKota Kinabalu: A few books on Sabah’s Brunei community will be unveiled at the second Baurung-Urung Carnival at Sabah International Convention Centre on Oct 28. Read more ⮕

MP moots raising RM50mil limit for Sabah, Sarawak projectsMas Gading MP Mordi Bimol laments the slow progress of road construction and upgrading in rural areas in the two states. Read more ⮕

Sabah FC dalam keadaan terbaik jumpa Haiphong FCKota Kinabalu: Pemain-pemain Sabah FC berada dalam keadaan terbaik ketika mereka mengintai untuk memenangi perlawanan ketiga berturut-turut dalam saingan Piala AFC apabila menentang Haiphong FC di Stadium Lạch Tray malam ini. Read more ⮕