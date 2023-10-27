Selesai baiki pintu rosak, khidmat MRT Kajang akan kembali normal

PETALING JAYA: Perkhidmatan tren laluan MRT Kajang akan beroperasi seperti biasa sebentar lagi, selepas selesai membaik pulih kerosakan pintu automatik.“Jadual perjalanan sedang diselaraskan dan perkhidmatan tren akan beroperasi normal seperti biasa sebentar lagi,” kata RapidKL dalam kenyataan ringkas.

Ketika ini, penumpang terpaksa menunggu lebih lama kerana perkhidmatan tren laluan MRT Kajang mengalami gangguan akibat kerosakan pintu automatik di stesen Merdeka. RapidKL dilaporkan berkata, tren dari stesen Kajang ke Merdeka akan mengambil masa lebih lama berbanding kebiasaan.Penumpang mengadu di media sosial terpaksa menunggu lebih lama dengan, dengan seorang pengguna X berkata masa menunggu tren seterusnya ialah 16 minit.

