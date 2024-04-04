Selangor state government to share data with Statistics Department for Federal Government's Central Database Hub

The Selangor state government is committed to ensuring the state’s residents do not miss out on various benefits from the Federal Government, especially the upcoming targeted subsidies, says the Mentri Besar. Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pic) said Selangor was prepared to share data with the Statistics Department to be incorporated into the Federal Government’s Central Database Hub (Padu).

“The state government is prepared to share the data from the Selangkah application owned by the state government’s subsidiary Selangkah Ventures Sdn Bhd,” he said. He added that Selangkah had information on recipients of the state government’s various social welfare scheme

