Selangor Road Transport Department to Deploy 382 Officers for Hari Raya Aidilfitri Operation

A total of 382 officers and members of the Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be deployed to monitor and ensure compliance with traffic rules in a special operation in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri from April 1 to 20. Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan said the operation was launched to ensure a smooth journey for road users returning to their hometowns and to guarantee the safe operation of public transport services.

He said that during the operation, the Selangor JPJ would beef up patrols and monitoring on main roads and locations prone to road accidents. “Strict enforcement measures will be carried out for nine major offences, including exceeding the speed limit, running red lights, using mobile devices while driving, queue-cutting, and driving in the emergency lane

