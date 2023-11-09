Selangor plans to create Greater Klang Valley to manage urban growth complexities

In a strategic move to manage urban growth complexities, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has announced plans to introduce an enactment to formalise the creation of a Greater Klang Valley. The envisaged conurbation will encompass Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang, the latter of which is pending its city status approval from the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Amirudin said the state will allocate RM2 million to this end under the 2024 Selangor Budget, Selangor Journal reported. The establishment of the Greater Klang Valley is crucial to, among other things, streamlining the administrative processes for businesses and residents, rejuvenating mature cities, implementing a digital twin system for government administration and promoting public transpor





