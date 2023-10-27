Selangor PH abandons petitions against PN’s wins in 3 seats

Selangor PH chief Amirudin Shari said PKR’s lawyers believed the petitions should not be pursued. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has decided not to proceed with election petitions to annul the results of the Taman Medan, Sungai Kandis, and Dengkil seats won by Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Selangor state elections.He said only one election petition had been filed, for the Gombak Setia state seat, by Barisan Nasional.

Prior to this, both PH and BN were considering filing election petitions to annul the results of the Sungai Kandis, Taman Medan, Gombak Setia and Dengkil state seats, where the victory margins were low. headtopics.com

The results for the four seats saw candidates from either PH or BN lose by 407 votes in Dengkil, Sungai Kandis (167), Gombak Setia (58) and Taman Medan (30). Six states – Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kelantan – went to the polls on Aug 12.

