Selangor launching Demand-Responsive Transit zones for better public transport connectivity

"For early next year, we are looking at launching the DRT service in Shah Alam, Klang, Serdang and Hulu Kelang." "I have instructed all local authorities to analyse existing routes covered by Smart Selangor Buses as we want to maximise every sen spent.

Ng also said it was important to improve walkways to promote walkability and connectivity within communities. DRT was part of the RM25mil Selangor Mobiliti initiative to improve the state's transport ecosystem, as announced by the Selangor Mentri Besar for the state's 2023 budget.

On Selangor's 2024 budget, Ng said the allocation for the investment portfolio is likely to be the same as this year's. "I would welcome an increased budget, so we can create more programmes under Sidec in order to grow more entrepreneurs, create a 'bigger cake' for the economy and create more high quality job opportunities in Selangor," he said.

Five merchants were declared winners from an initial group of 30 small medium enterprise (SME) participants. They all underwent a three-month intensive training and classes on digital entrepreneurship, business development, pitching clinic and mentoring sessions from industry experts.

