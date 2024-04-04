Selangor JPJ to Deploy 382 Officers for Hari Raya Aidilfitri Traffic Operation

A total of 382 officers and members of the Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be deployed to monitor and ensure compliance with traffic rules in a special operation in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri from April 1 to 20. Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan said the operation was launched to ensure a smooth journey for road users returning to their hometowns and to guarantee the safe operation of public transport services.

He said that during the operation, the Selangor JPJ would beef up patrols and monitoring on main roads and locations prone to road accidents. "Strict enforcement measures will be carried out for nine major offences, including exceeding the speed limit, running red lights, using mobile devices while driving, queue-cutting, and driving in the emergency lane

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Selangor Road Transport Department to Deploy 382 Officers for Hari Raya Aidilfitri OperationA total of 382 officers and members of the Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be deployed to monitor and ensure compliance with traffic rules in a special operation in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri from April 1 to 20. Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan said the operation was launched to ensure a smooth journey for road users returning to their hometowns and to guarantee the safe operation of public transport services.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

APMM Selangor kenal pasti, sekat laluan tikus pendatang asing menjelang Hari RayaKLANG: Agensi Penguatkuasaan Maritim Malaysia (APMM) Selangor telah mengenai pasti lokasi panas atau lorong tikus dipercayai menjadi laluan masuk dan ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Kelantan JPJ impounds 15 vans illegally bringing in tourists from ThailandIf you're looking for Cherry blossom destinations that arent in South Korea or Japan, you can consider Spain or Vietnam as alternatives

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Kelantan JPJ impounds 15 vans illegally bringing in tourists from ThailandJELI: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) uncovered the tactics of van owners from Thailand who were bringing in tourists from that country without va...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

JPJ to open applications for vehicle inspection services license in JuneTHEY came and they conquered – but the invaders have now become the hunted.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

JPJ bongkar taktik van Siam angkut pelancong Thailand tanpa lesenJELI: Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan (JPJ) berjaya membongkarkan taktik licik pemandu van Thailand membawa masuk pelancong dari negara berkenaan tanpa lesen yang sah selepas menahan kenderaan tersebut dalam Ops Khas Van Putih JPJ di Jeli dan Rantau Panjang di sini semalam.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »