Selangor Government to Discuss Stray Dog Management with Local Authorities

The Selangor government will meet with its local authorities to seek better ways to handle stray dogs in the state. Discussions will be held to find a win-win solution that will appease both complainants and animal lovers.

The matter will be discussed at the next Local Government Development Standing Committee (Stanco) meeting. Local councils must relook at the current methods and practices and come up with better measures. Neutering street dogs is suggested to counter population growth.

