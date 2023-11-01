Selangor dream of emerging as Sukma 2024 overall champions

“Our preparation and training programmes have started and, Insya-Allah, we will give our best at the Sukma, with our gold medal prospects being events like aquatics, athletics, lawn bowls, bowling, shooting and archery,” he told Bernama.Mohd Najwan said Selangor had produced many big names in sports, including the likes of artistic gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi, golfer Gavin Kyle Green (golf) and high jumper Lee Hup Wei as a result of the state’s sports development programmes.

“Selangor has carried out various development programmes from the grassroots levels right up to elite programmes and the participation of our athletes in Sukma can showcase their capability to represent Malaysia at a higher level in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Najwan said the state government welcomed the RM50 million allocation under Budget 2024 for the maintenance and upgrading of all sports facilities nationwide. “So far, the state government has repaired and upgraded over 70 sports facilities according to the standard regulation and special sports specifications and we hope the allocation under Budget 2024 can be channelled to Selangor to upgrade and maintain sports facilities in villages as well as repair stadiums in the districts,” he said.

He said new sports facilities also need to be built in new housing areas in the state, including in Elmina, Rimbayu, Kuala Langat and Rawang. He also said that work to demolish the Shah Alam Stadium, for it to be replaced by the Shah Alam Sports Complex would begin at the end of next month and take two months to be completed after taking into account the landscape, building structure and safety aspects. -

