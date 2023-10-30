Securities Commission to enhance Islamic capital market talent pipeline with new mentorship programme

The Securities Commission Malaysia aims to establish a sustainable Shariah professional talent pipeline in the Islamic capital market (ICM) with the launch of its Shariah Mentorship Programme today. — Picture via X/BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) aims to establish a sustainable Shariah professional talent pipeline in the Islamic capital market (ICM) with the launch of its Shariah Mentorship Programme today.

The first-of-its-kind programme administered by ISRA Consulting — a wholly-owned subsidiary of INCEIF University and SC’s strategic partner — focuses on developing capable Shariah professionals with an increased level of professionalism, technical competencies and regulatory expertise.

SC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Awang Adek Hussin said the initiative is part of the regulator’s continuous efforts to build an innovative and competitive ICM, with talent development as a key enabler in broadening the breadth and depth of Malaysia’s ICM. headtopics.com

“This programme will help participants gain relevant knowledge and technical competencies while supporting ICM’s growth in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.The participants will undergo a two-month intensive classroom learning and a six-month internship placement at selected organisations.

They will receive structured guidance from SC’s Shariah Advisory Council members and subject matter experts in the industry to ensure that they are well-equipped for Shariah advisory roles.Overall, more than 40 Shariah professionals and fresh graduates are expected to participate in the programme, which will run for three consecutive years, with each cohort consisting of 15 participants. — Bernama headtopics.com

Jenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esokJenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esok Read more ⮕

Dead body found floating near MMEA jetty in Kuala KurauMELAKA: A sleeping driver caused his car to sink into the Straits of Malacca after high tide swept up the vehicle. Read more ⮕

Peyatim to build Islamic Studies Centre in Dungun with a forestry settingBANDAR PERMAISURI: After successfully building the Bestari University College (UCB), the Malaysian Orphans Welfare Organisation (Peyatim) is taking st... Read more ⮕

Body found floating near MMEA's Kuala Kurau jetty identified as 23-year-old womanForeign diplomats, business leaders and China watchers around the world joined the Chinese public in remembering Li who died on FridayMany who had first-hand experience of the former premier shared photos of him on Weibo, including his visits to disaster... Read more ⮕

Missing woman found dead at Kuala Kurau jettyIPOH, Oct 29 — A woman reported missing on Friday was found dead at the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone jetty near Parit Buntar yesterday. Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri... Read more ⮕

In appeal to stop man’s reburial as alleged Muslim convert, Hindu family says Shariah court had no jurisdictionKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — A Shariah court in Selangor did not have the powers to issue a court order for the reburial of school teacher B. Raguram according to Islamic rites, his... Read more ⮕