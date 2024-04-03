Sebastian Vettel hints at possible return to Formula One

Sebastian Vettel has suggested he could return to Formula One following talks with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. Mercedes are in search of a new driver after Lewis Hamilton announced in February he was leaving the team for Ferrari following 11 years with the Silver Arrows. Vettel won his four world championship titles with Red Bull from 2010-13. He retired from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season after six years at Ferrari and two with Aston Martin.

But he has now hinted at a return to Grand Prix racing following talks with Wolff and several other team bosses. “I am speaking to Toto. I don’t know if that qualifies as Mercedes, but about other things,“ Vettel told Sky Sports News on Wednesday. “I’m talking to a lot of people because I know them, but not very specific. I mean obviously it does cross my mind, I do think about it, but it’s not the main thought,“ the 36-year-old German added. “I have three kids at home, it’s busy every day, so there’s a lot of other thoughts I hav

