Season Two of Halo's TV Adaptation Premieres on Paramount+

Season two of Halo's TV adaptation is set to premiere on Paramount+ February 8, and we all got our first look over the weekend. It was packed with intense scenes forecasting the destruction of a world, lots of death, and lots of fighting. There were also a couple of neat little tidbits we spotted, including some possible new gear for Master Chief and some new looks for returning characters. If you haven't seen the trailer yet, you can check it out on YouTube.
You can also watch the entire first season for free via Paramount+ (you don't even need to sign in) or YouTube. Read More: Halo Show Gives Us The Fall Of Reach And The First Season For Free Halo's first season certainly divided the fanbase, with many a Halo fan not enjoying the surplus of scenes with Master Chief, helmetless, sometimes completely naked, having sex, and talking. The TV show also takes place in an entirely separate timeline, with characters and locations that didn't exist in the books or game
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »