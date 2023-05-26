Seas Fosters English Proficiency in Rural Labuan Kids

In keeping with its programme theme, Seas forged a double headway early November – honed English proficiency in rural Labuan kids who then articulated environmental imperatives in English! Not that there was a large increase in the standard of English, but a zealous effort to turn weakness into an asset is the story here.

That tribute goes to Sabah English Aspiration Society (Seas) for fostering that cause to forge high linguistic skills among a generation widely weakened in the global language – English. What might help to debug the weakness to fire up the deep desire to be competent inherent in all. Everybody likes proficiency, competence and achievement.In the end, it is a humility to embrace weakness, grab failure, difficulties, challenges, learn what’s new with focused diligence to make the brea





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SEAS, Labuan DoE collaborate on English Literature, Environmental Awareness ProgrammeLABUAN: The Sabah English Aspiration Society (SEAS) and the Labuan Department of Environment (DoE) have jointly organised an English Literature and En...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »

Labuan MP urges Marine Dept to increase ferry trips during festive seasonsLABUAN, May 29 — The Labuan Marine Department must ensure sufficient trips are provided by ferry service operators plying the Labuan — Menumbok — Labuan route to help prevent...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Labuan FSA to further develop captive insuranceLABUAN: The Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA) has highlighted its commitment to further develop the captive insurance sector as it aims to sustain its position as a leading hub in Asia.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Suhaili accepts Bersatu’s decision to replace him with Radzi JidinLABUAN: Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman has accepted the decision by the Bersatu leadership to replace him as the Federal Territories Bersatu head and Labuan divisional chief.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Labuan Smart Port more efficient, transparentLABUAN: Labuan’s freight forwarders and port users are set to benefit from the implementation of the Labuan Smart Port solutions, which promises enhanced accuracy, transparency and improved business efficiency.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Two vessels detained over oil spill at LSE jetty, Patau-Patau 1 watersLABUAN: The Labuan Department of Environment (DoE) has detained two vessels in connection with oil spill incidents near Labuan Shipyard Engineering (L...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »