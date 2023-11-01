SD 6 Gen 1, 5800mAh battery and 'All-angle Ultra Tough' 120Hz AMOLED at RM1499

Under the hood, the X9b 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 paired with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. There’s also a massive 5800mAh battery with support for 35W SuperCharge via the USB-C port.
As for the display, it’s a 6.78-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED with a resolution of 2652 x 1200 pixels and 1200 nits peak brightness. It also supports 1.07 billion colours, 100% DCI-P3, 1920Hz PWM dimming, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and Dynamic DImming.
The selfie shooter at the top-middle punch-hole cutout of the display is a 16MP camera. Meanwhile, the rear sports a 108MP main + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro triple-camera setup. The highlighting feature has got to be the HONOR Ultra-Bouce Anti-Drop technology which comes with a 3-layer structure of partial reinforcement of the screen, surrounding buffer protection and sealing protection inside the fuselage. It utilises advanced cushioning technology using newly developed materials, which increases the shock absorption capacity by up to 1.2 times.
HONOR says that the X9b 5G is the world’s first smartphone to obtain 5-star All-angle Drop Resistance Certification from Switzerland’s SGS. Other notable features include Android 13 via MagicOS 7.2, dual SIM, an IP53 rating and colour options of either Sunrise Orange (Vegan Leather), Titanium Silver or Midnight Black.
In Malaysia, the X9b 5G is priced at RM1499 and is available for purchase starting 10 November 2023. However, pre-orders are now available and with each pre-order, consumers can get up to RM978 worth of free gifts.
