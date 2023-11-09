Scientists detect gene mutations in newborn babies with jaundice

JAUNDIS, also known as yellow fever, commonly occurs among newborn babies. It is usually detected through blood tests after two to three days of birth. In some cases, when the yellow reading reaches a certain level, it can pose a threat to health. Now, the detection of this common disease among babies has entered a new era as scientists from the National University of Malaysia (UKM), Prof. Dr. Cheah Fook Choe, successfully detected gene mutations in newborn babies with jaundice.

'The discovery of these mutations involves the glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase enzyme or G6PD, which causes red blood cells to be less resistant to oxidants. The deficiency of this G6PD enzyme is the cause of jaundice in babies. 'Red blood cells that are less resistant will rupture and subsequently cause the patient to experience anemia and jaundice,' he told Utusan Malaysia

