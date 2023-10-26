Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute
Camelina is an oilseed plant that could prove promising for the manufacture of aviation biofuels. — Liliya Filakhtova/Getty Images/ETX Studio picNEW YORK, Oct 26 — An oilseed plant called camelina could prove promising for the manufacture of aircraft biofuels. This yellow-flowered plant has a number of ecological advantages that can be easily exploited on an industrial scale.
To reduce the (gargantuan) carbon footprint associated with aviation fuels, scientists are innovating and turning to plants. In 2021, American scientists reported working on a biofuel based on the oilseed plant Brassica carinata, used to produce mustard. More recently, French researchers have been looking at camelina, a yellow-flowered oilseed plant native to Central Asia and Northern Europe, whose oil is rich in omega-3s. headtopics.com
Drought-resistant and able to be grown in around 100 days, camelina has the triple advantage of requiring very few chemical inputs, of not competing with traditional crops (since it grows relatively quickly) and of promoting carbon storage in soil. The seven hectares planted by Fabrice Moulard last spring were harvested in early October by the Avril group. The oil was extracted from the camelina plants’ seeds, while the protein-containing parts of the flower (meal) was kept to feed livestock.