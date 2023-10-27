Schools to implement Palestine Solidarity Week, says Education Ministry

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry will be implementing a Palestine Solidarity Week from Oct 29 to Nov 3, encompassing all educational institutions under the Education Ministry, including schools, vocational and matriculation colleges, and teacher training institutes (IPG) across the country.

"The primary objective of this initiative is to instil humane values, encompassing human rights and courtesy, in students. This includes fostering attitudes of empathy and concern for the suffering of individuals, irrespective of their race, religion, or social status," it said in a statement on Thursday (Oct 26).

Palestine Solidarity Week, the statement said, builds upon the foundation of pure values, emphasising respect, love, responsibility, and joy, which is taught in civic education at school. "Through this programme, students will be exposed to Cross Curriculum Elements (EMK), especially those related to global sustainability." headtopics.com

Recognising the rapid advancement of media and communication technology today, the ministry said students are exposed to various types of content, including information related to international conflicts and humanitarian crises, highlighting the importance of intervening and enlightening students on these matters.

A diverse range of activities shall be implemented during the programme, which will be tailored according to existing guidelines and the specific needs of schools and student groups involved. "Spiritual activities, such as prayers and wishes, will only involve Muslim students," the statement added. headtopics.com

"The Education Ministry remains committed to nurturing the values of humanity and universal peace among students. Our goal is to ensure that students are not only aware but also responsive to current global issues, fostering a generation that champions empathy, understanding, and peace," it said in the statement.

