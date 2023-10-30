School makes record book for cactus

Through the programme, 2,926 cactus trees donated by students, school members, Parents and Teachers Association (PIBG), alumni and residents have been successfully collected.Member of Parliament for Libaran, Datuk Suhaimi Haji Nasir said, the programme was to create close cooperation between the community, corporate sector and the school.

He said through the programme, it can simultaneously build a solid bond of brotherhood in ensuring that the school is on the path of excellence. “I am confident that through this programme, it can also train students on soft skills which is necessary when they step into the employment world later.

“Students are the nation’s assets. As human capital that we want to develop, they should not only be equipped with knowledge and skills alone, but must also be strengthened with commendable morals and noble values,” he said.Suhaimi was speaking at the MBOR certificate presentation ceremony to SMK Perempuan, Saturday. headtopics.com

Also present were representatives from MBOR, Lee Pooi Leng, Principal Bernadeth De Guzman and PTA Chairman, Otoh Sibik Haji Sahak.The MBOR themed ‘Largest Cactus Donation For School’ was held for the first time which emphasised three main objectives which were the involvement of students in extra-curricular activities, getting a certificate of recognition from MBOR and fostering a love for the environment.

