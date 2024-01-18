Scenic Town in Sabak Bernam Offers Unique Agro-Tourism Experiences

This scenic town in Sabak Bernam combines natural beauty and rural activities to provide travelers with unique experiences. If you’re lucky, you can catch local artisans practise the art of Japanese tie-dye, or ‘shibori’. (Muhaimin Marwan@FMT Lifestyle) PETALING JAYA: “Agriculture” and “fun” are hardly ever heard in the same sentence. Growing crops and making village crafts might help the economy, but such activities are rarely in anyone’s general interests.

This scenic Selangor location has a thriving agro-tourism sector, which invites visitors to try unique activities that incorporate its rich agricultural history. According to Sungai Panjang Agro Tourism Senior Coordinator Hairul Reazuan Asmayadi, the idea of agro-tourism here was mooted in 2020, but had been put on hiatus because of the pandemic. Now, however, agro-tourism is back in full swing, and tourist responses have been encouraging. “I believe that people nowadays are looking for exciting experiences which are different from what they normally have at home. So I would recommend them coming her





fmtoday » / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family of Female Student Claims Delay in Sexual Harassment Case at Boarding SchoolThe family of a female student has become a victim of sexual harassment at a boarding school in Sabak Bernam, as they claim that the suspect has not been charged yet.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Family of Female Student Claims Delay in Sexual Harassment Case at Boarding SchoolThe family of a female student has become a victim of sexual harassment at a boarding school in Sabak Bernam, as they claim that the suspect has not been charged yet.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Man Experiences Severe Leg Cramp While RunningA man experienced a severe leg cramp while running, which left him unable to move his leg. Despite applying ice, the pain persisted and he had to be taken to the hospital. The incident was shared on Twitter, prompting a discussion on ways to prevent and alleviate muscle cramps.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Cryptocurrency Experiences Revival After Two Years in the WildernessAfter a decline and problems within the industry, the global crypto markets started booming again towards the end of 2023. This article provides a guide to what's happening and warns of potential pitfalls.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

Tiger Beer Celebrates Chinese New Year with Nationwide PromotionsTiger Beer launches its CNY 2024 campaign with nationwide promotions and in-mall experiences, aiming to celebrate Malaysians' achievements and inspire them to set bolder goals for the new year.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Jobstreet by Seek Launches AI-Powered Platform to Transform Singapore's Job and Talent Search JourneyJobstreet by Seek has announced the transformation of its employment platform, using AI technology to offer better job matches, new experiences, and deeper insights for jobseekers and employers in Singapore.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »