'Scary Fast' Apple Event Shot On IPhone Included Lots Of Expensive Gear

If you're wondering what iPhone Apple used to shoot the entire 'Scary Fast' event, it's the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It goes without saying that the end result of that shoot definitely looks impressive but again, a camera inside a phone is only as good as the resources thrown at it.

Needless to say, a lot of blood, sweat, and probably tears of virgins that went into the production process, but more importantly, it can also interpreted that the behind-the-scenes look of Apple's 'Scary Fast' event also sends an indirect message that, the iPhone 15 Pro Max used here is only one of several cogs in the machine and that, once again, a camera is only as good as the equipment it's paired with.

