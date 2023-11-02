SC launches Maqasid Al-Shariah guidance to bolster Islamic capital market

Deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan said the guidance provides universal principles to enhance the ICM’s competitive advantage and fortify its impact and contribution to society and the real economy. “The code of practice is to be adopted by shariah advisers and industry players in respect of various types of ICM products and services,” he said.

He said the guidance was formulated based on a range of international best practices to ensure its quality and effectiveness. Meanwhile, SC chairman Awang Adek Hussin stated the principles-based document is not meant to replace the existing shariah requirements.“This is similar to the concepts of ‘halal’ and ‘tayyib’ where products should not only be permissible but also beneficial, sustainable, and good for society,” he said.

