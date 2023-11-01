Saudi ready for summer or winter World Cup after rapid bid process

Despite summer temperatures touching 50 degrees Celsius in the major cities, Saudi Arabian Football Federation president Yasser al-Misehal did not rule out playing the tournament in the hottest months.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter which is undergoing dizzying economic reforms, threw its hat in the ring on October 4, just 27 days before a truncated bidding process for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups ended on Tuesday.

Saudi clubs backed by the Public Investment Fund sovereign wealth vehicle have signed off hundreds of millions of dollars on star footballers this year, hiring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema in an unprecedented binge.

Awarding the World Cup to Saudi Arabia “despite its appalling human rights record and closed door to any monitoring exposes Fifa’s commitments to human rights as a sham”, said Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch.

“Driven by a huge passion for the game by our young nation, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation is fully committed to meeting and exceeding the bid’s requirements,” it said.Misehal also indicated that Saudi Arabia intends to push ahead and host the tournament alone, without asking its neighbours to hold any games.

“Saudi Arabia will submit a separate bid,” Misehal said, when asked if another country would hold any matches. Some cities enjoy temperate weather in the summer, including Abha, Taif and Al-Baha, which hosted the Arab Club Champions Cup in July and August.

