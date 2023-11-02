Saudi Arabia’s budget slips deeper into deficit in Q3

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia posted a budget deficit in the third quarter that was almost seven times larger than the previous three months, as both oil and non-oil income in the world’s biggest crude exporter declined.

The government’s shortfall came in at 35.8 billion riyals (US$9.5 billion) in the three months ended in September, according to a budget report from the ministry of finance published late Wednesday. An 8% decline in expenditure was outpaced by an almost 18% decrease in revenue, largely due to lower receipts from oil and taxes. The quarterly deficit was more than twice as large as in the same period of 2022.

Saudi Arabia’s US$1.1 trillion economy suffered its biggest contraction since 2020 during the third quarter, after the kingdom cut oil production in July in a bid to push up prices. Output is now around 9 million barrels a day, about 1 million below the average over the past decade, and expected to remain at similar levels until at least the end of this year.

Oil revenues declined 18% to 147 billion riyals during July-September, according to the budget report. Income from non-oil decreased 17% to 112 billion riyals. The International Monetary Fund said last month Saudi Arabia would need crude close to US$86 per barrel to balance its budget, about US$5 more than the Washington-based lender had estimated in May. Oil traded at around US$81 in New York on Wednesday.

In October’s pre-budget statement, the finance ministry outlined plans to boost spending as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s programme to transform the economy. The latest blueprint now assumes fiscal shortfalls through at least 2026.

