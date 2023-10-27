Sarikei housewife loses RM540,000 to investment scam

SIBU: A Sarikei housewife has been fleeced of RM540,000 in a nonexistent online investment scam that promised high returns of up to 100%.

Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, said the 60-year-old woman had responded to an advertisement on Facebook on Oct 2."The victim's interest to learn about share investments led her to click on a link provided by the suspect.

"The woman was briefed about the investment scheme, and the suspect offered to act as her agent to facilitate the purchase of shares in two companies, namely Minox National Group Bhd and SSF Home Group," Comm Azman said on Friday (Oct 27). headtopics.com

As she was attracted by the high returns ranging from 50% to 100%, the woman made 11 transactions, amounting to approximately RM540,000, to three different accounts up to mid-October. She only realised she had been cheated when the suspect requested additional payments, even though she had not received any returns on her investment.

Comm Mohd Azman advised the public to invest only using valid platforms registered with Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission of Malaysia.

