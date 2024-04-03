Sarawakians Urged to Stand Against Hate and Violence

Sarawakians are urged to stand up against hate and violence following the firebombing of a KK Super Mart outlet in Kuching. The incident is unexpected in a city known for its unity and harmony. Lawmakers condemn the violence and call for efforts to de-escalate the situation and promote understanding and respect.

Those who instigate hate must face the law. This incident should serve as an opportunity to foster better understanding and prevent future occurrences.

BANGKOK: A mother on Saturday (March 30) filed a complaint with Pattaya police against the owner of a "mu kratha" shop for allegedly caning her son and daughter-in-law as punishment for reporting late to work.

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit was in first place compared to nine other regional countries since the coordination measures among the government, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and government-linked companies (GLCs) were implemented on Feb 26, 2024.

Stand up against hateDAP lawmaker urges Malaysians to denounce discrimination and hold accountable those who promote hate-filled ideologies.

No issue with Sarawakians registering with Padu, says FahmiKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — There are no issues with Sarawakians registering with the central data hub, better known as Padu. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the only...

In the puzzle game Lil Guardsman, you are young Lil, a 12-year-old girl who takes on her father's job as a guardian of the kingdom. In this role of fantasy world border cop, you get to decide who does and doesn't get to enter the gates.

Sarawakians must not allow extremism to become normal, says GPS manPETALING JAYA: A Gabungan Parti Sarawak leader has called on Sarawakians to resist the normalisation of extremism in their culture following a recent petrol bomb attack at a KK Mart outlet in Kuching.

