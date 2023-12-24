Sarawakian Catherine Unyang Shares the Joy of Simplicity and Cultural Richness in Festive Celebrations

For Sarawakian mother of three Catherine Unyang, childhood Christmas celebrations in her village of Long Pilah in Baram were far removed from the glimmer of baubles and fairy lights. They were much simpler. “We didn’t have much that time and there wasn’t much we could do in our village. So how we celebrated Christmas in my younger days was to bathe in the river, catch fish, and play at the nearby waterfall,” Catherine, who is Kayan, fondly reminisced.

The 58-year-old, who runs a handicraft store in Miri, said a lot has changed since then. These days, come Christmas, the idyllic village in the upriver reaches of Sarawak – a four-hour drive from Miri – transforms into a vibrant kaleidoscope of faith, family, and the echoes of an ancient culture amidst Yuletide festivities





fmtoday » / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asian shares mixed, gold spikes as market awaits economic dataAsian shares were mixed on Monday while gold spiked to all-time peaks above US$2,100 at the start of a busy week for economic data. Oil prices fell as doubts lingered over Opec+’s ability to uphold planned output cuts as US oil production hit record highs.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Malaysian Woman Shares Detailed Guide On What To Do When A Parent Passes AwayMalaysian Woman Shares Detailed Guide On What To Do When A Parent Passes Away Read the full story here:

Source: saysdotcom - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Malaysia's Top Singer Siti Nurhaliza Wins Shopee Super Celebrity AwardMalaysia's top singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin wins Shopee Super Celebrity award for the first time and shares her experience at the recent grand affair.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Former Copywriter Finds Passion in Art at 74Retired copywriter Siva Nair, now a full-time artist, shares his love for painting and the joy of pursuing a passion later in life.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

My Experience with the 14-inch MacBook ProApple has created a beast with the MacBook Pro, but is it a match for the Mac Studio? We used both extensively for video editing and here's our verdict.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

GameStop's Black Friday NightmareA customer shares their terrible experience of trying to buy something from GameStop on Black Friday and highlights the worsening conditions at the retailer.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »