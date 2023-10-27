Sarawak Will Continue To Accept Official Letters In English

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Anwar reminded government agencies to return the letters that were not written in the national language. According to Sabah deputy secretary Datuk Ahemad Sade, the decision was made by the Federal Government, they would have to discuss it first.

As for Sarawak, state secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki said they will not comply with the decision of the Federal Government. Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg previously emphasised the value of multilingualism when he announced that English will remain the official language of the state alongside Malay in the public sector. headtopics.com

