Sarawak welcomes Johor Sultan as next King

KUCHING: Sarawak welcomes the appointment of the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong, says Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg ("Sarawakians are loyal to the King, so we welcome his appointment," he told reporters here on Friday (Oct 27).

Asked if the new King would come for a tour of Sarawak, Abang Johari said this was up to His Majesty."If he wants to do a Kenali Borneo tour, we welcome His Majesty to come here," he said. Sultan Ibrahim was elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Special Meeting of the Conference of Rulers on Friday.Sultan Ibrahim will replace Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, whose reign will end on Jan 30 next year.

In September, Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah embarked on a Kembara Kenali Borneo tour of Sabah and Sarawak. The 11-day tour took Their Majesties on the Pan Borneo Highway from Tawau in Sabah to Telok Melano in Sarawak. headtopics.com

