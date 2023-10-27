Sarawak to have more control over critical areas of education

The state ministry said deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof has instructed that a committee be set up immediately, with representatives from the education ministry and the state ministry, to share data on education in Sarawak.“The data will particularly be on student dropouts and students’ achievements,” it said in a statement.

“This is in order for the state ministry and the Sarawak Economic Planning Unit to assess the effectiveness of the various state-initiated intervention programmes as well as to assist the federal ministry.

"Education director-general Pkharuddin Ghazali has been tasked with initiating a discussion on legal matters regarding the devolution of authority for education.

“This will also involve the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the Sarawak Attorney-General’s Chambers.”The state ministry said the matter was discussed during a meeting chaired by Fadillah earlier today.

It was also agreed that both the federal and state ministries would meet to refine the details of matters that are operational and administrative in nature.The meeting also involved the economy and finance ministries as well as the Education Services Commission. headtopics.com

This was a follow-up to the previous meeting on devolution of education powers to Sarawak held in August.Fadillah wanted the education ministry to propose urgent solutions, including allowing temporary teachers to be absorbed into the teaching profession.

He also requested all parties to submit detailed reports on the actions agreed upon within one month for the attention of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 technical committee.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss. headtopics.com

