Sarawak to get power over critical areas of education

Education ministry director-general Pkharuddin Ghazali has been tasked with initiating a discussion on legal matters regarding the devolution of authority for education to Sarawak. (Bernama pic)

KUCHING: The federal government has agreed in principle to Sarawak’s desire for devolution of power in critical areas of education, says the state education, innovation and talent development ministry.

According to the statement today, deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof had instructed for a committee to be set up immediately, with representatives from the education ministry and the state ministry, to share data on education in Sarawak.“This is in order for the state ministry and the Sarawak Economic Planning Unit to assess the effectiveness of the various state-initiated intervention programmes as well as to assist the federal ministry. headtopics.com

“Education ministry director-general Pkharuddin Ghazali has been tasked with initiating a discussion on legal matters regarding the devolution of authority for education. “This will also involve the Attorney-General’s Chambers and Sarawak state Attorney-General’s Chambers,” it said.It was also agreed that both the federal and state ministries would meet to refine the details of matters that are operational and administrative in nature.This was a follow-up to the previous meeting on devolution of education powers to Sarawak held in August.

Fadillah also requested all parties to submit detailed reports on the actions agreed upon within one month for the attention of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 technical committee.

