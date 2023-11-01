Sarawak spends RM2.7bil to strengthen education system, says Abang Jo

BINTULU: The Sarawak government has spent RM2.7 billion since 2020 to strengthen the state’s education system, says premier Abang Johari Openg. He said RM2 billion was spent to upgrade infrastructure, while RM700 million was used for education programmes.
“Sometimes, the allocation from the federal government for school infrastructure repairs is delayed, so we need to use our funds to cover the expenses. “For me, this is an important investment because we are nurturing our talent and workforce for the future,” he said in his speech at Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Bintulu, built by Petronas, here.
MRSM Bintulu, costing RM122 million, will be operational in March 2024, and can accommodate 450 students studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Meanwhile, in a related development, Abang Johari said every school should have a complete laboratory for practical STEM lessons. Previously, the state government had pledged to build STEM laboratories in every district.
