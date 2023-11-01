Sarawak spends RM2.7bil to strengthen education system, says Abang Jo

BINTULU: The Sarawak government has spent RM2.7 billion since 2020 to strengthen the state’s education system, says premier Abang Johari Openg. He said RM2 billion was spent to upgrade infrastructure, while RM700 million was used for education programmes.

“Sometimes, the allocation from the federal government for school infrastructure repairs is delayed, so we need to use our funds to cover the expenses. “For me, this is an important investment because we are nurturing our talent and workforce for the future,” he said in his speech at Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Bintulu, built by Petronas, here.

MRSM Bintulu, costing RM122 million, will be operational in March 2024, and can accommodate 450 students studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Meanwhile, in a related development, Abang Johari said every school should have a complete laboratory for practical STEM lessons. Previously, the state government had pledged to build STEM laboratories in every district.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Kerajaan Persekutuan beri persetujuan Sarawak bangunkan projek kabel elektrik dasar laut kepada SingapuraKerajaan Persekutuan beri persetujuan Sarawak bangunkan projek kabel elektrik dasar laut kepada Singapura – Abang Johari

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Sarawak dapat lampu hijau bincang kabel dasar laut dengan SingapuraProjek yang akan membolehkan Sarawak mengeksport elektrik secara prinsipnya telah diputuskan, kata Premier Abang Johari Openg.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Sarawak gets nod for undersea power cable project to SingaporeSarawak premier Abang Johari Openg says the cables, which will pass through Indonesian territory, will enable Sarawak to export up to 1,000MW of electricity.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Rakyat Palestin anggap Malaysia sebagai ‘abang’“Kami melihat Malaysia sebagai abang. Jadi, sebagai abang, Malaysia ada tanggungjawab untuk melindungi adiknya, pada masa sama...

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Harga petrol, diesel kekalHarga RON97 kekal pada RM3.47, sementara RON95 dan diesel masing-masing RM2.05 serta RM2.15 seliter.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Sarawak offers Bintulu land to Petronas to set up varsity branch campusBINTULU, Nov 1 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today invited the national oil company Petronas to set up a branch campus of Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) in...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕