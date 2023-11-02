Sarawak pupils to get own UPSR-like assessment

State Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Seri Roland Sagah said this was necessary to evaluate the pupils’ ability and performance ahead of secondary school. “In Sarawak, we will make efforts to have our own assessment system. Otherwise, you will have students going to school and not knowing what their potentials and strengths are.
“That will be crucial later when it comes to these students entering Science or Arts streams in secondary schools,” he said in response to the federal Education Ministry’s decision not to reinstate UPSR.
Sagah said Sarawak’s plan for its own assessment system was also to improve the quality of education in the state to ensure it would not stagnate. “Let the Federal Government stick to its policies, but at the same time let the state carry out its own assessment system,” he added.
The UPSR examination was abolished in 2021 as a result of engagement sessions with various parties after it was cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry was firm in its stance not to reinstate UPSR despite requests from parents.
She said the ministry was currently focusing on preparing the 2027 school curriculum implementation survey to develop a new curriculum.“Personally, I have not seen the curriculum action plan, so I can’t comment on something I haven’t seen,” he said.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕