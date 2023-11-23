Sarawak Government Proposes Increase in Borneo Representation in Parliament

The Sarawak government has submitted its paper to the federal government proposing to increase the combined number of its representatives as well as for Sabah in Parliament by up to 35 per cent.





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Warisan hails Sarawak move: Says Sabah, Sarawak should agree on a ‘Borneo Education System’Kota Kinabalu: A Parti Warisan leader hailed Sarawak’s decision to introduce its own Year Six assessment for pupils following the controversial scrapping of the UPSR exam by the Ministry of Education.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Warisan puji langkah Sarawak: ‘Sabah, Sarawak harus bersetuju dengan Sistem Pendidikan Borneo’Kota Kinabalu: Seorang pemimpin Parti Warisan memuji keputusan Sarawak memperkenalkan penilaian Tahun Enam sendiri untuk murid berikutan kontroversi pembatalan peperiksaan UPSR oleh Kementerian Pendidikan.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Push for one-third representation: Of Borneo states in parliament following Singapore’s exitPENAMPANG: The need for one-third parliament seats for Sabah and Sarawak is long overdue and must be rectified, said United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (Upko) President Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Demand for One-Third Parliament Seats for Sabah and Sarawak Long Overdue, Says Upko PresidentThe need for one-third parliament seats for Sabah and Sarawak is long overdue and must be rectified, said United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (Upko) President Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Upko: One-third of Parliament seats for Sabah, Sarawak will provide balance, says EwonA private tutor who molested two of his male pupils was sentenced to 53 months’ jail on Friday.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Kerajaan Sarawak bersikap profesional tangani isu tanah NCRKerajaan Sarawak bersikap profesional tangani isu tanah NCR - Premier Sarawak

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »