"(We expect to achieve this) through initiatives like SMART 600, Jendela and Clawback," Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) general manager Datuk Dr Anderson Tiong Ing Heng said.

Speaking at SMA Sibu Division Media Appreciation Night on Thursday (Oct 26), he said Sarawak is actively working with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) to establish a 5G ecosystem in the state."Implementing a high-speed 5G network requires a robust and closely spaced telecommunications infrastructure, which is being installed by service providers in residential areas in Sarawak's cities.

"In contrast to previous technologies, 5G offers a minimal latency of just 1 millisecond, allowing for more efficient and precise remote device control," he said. He said 5G could connect up to a million devices in an area of one square kilometre, compared to LTE technology which can only connect 1,000 devices in the same area."I would like to emphasise that, based on extensive studies and measurements, electromagnetic field (EMF) emissions from communications infrastructure in public areas are very low and pose no health risks to the population. headtopics.com

"It is essential to rely on accurate data rather than unsubstantiated rumours from unverified sources," he said. On online fraud, he said the state government is expediting the implementation of a cybersecurity framework through its Cyber Security Unit.

