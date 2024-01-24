Sandakan Municipal Council to Repair Clogged Sewer Pipes at Elopura Market

The Sandakan Municipal Council will repair the clogged sewer pipes at the Elopura Market to alleviate the nuisance caused by effluent leakage. Temporary repairs will be made to the damaged sections of the building's pavement. The council also plans to upgrade the market's sewerage system in the long run.





PWD and Council Take Action to Repair Damaged RoadsThe Public Works Department (PWD) will step up its surveillance of a Sipitang main road to ensure that any damage is dealt with promptly, while the District Council has vowed to do the same when it comes to the stretch in a Penampang neighbourhood. The former agency finished dealing with a bulge and cracks which had formed on the surface of Jalan Lintas Sipitang yesterday. The latter, on the other hand, repaired the potholes on Lorong Mutiara Kobusak last week. This action was prompted by feedback from a motorist living in Kg Lumut and another from Taman Mutiara about the inconvenience caused by the various road-related irregularities. They related their grievances separately to Hotline, providing the location of the affected sections of both stretches. This information was forwarded to the PWD and the Council. The Council’s workers in the midst of repairing Lorong Mutiara Kobusak

District Council Weighs Ground Improvement in Taman Putra PogunThe District Council is considering ground improvement in Taman Putra Pogun to address damage to pavements and public amenities. Settlement has caused cracks in buildings and infrastructure. The improvement effort may involve plastering and leveling the earth beneath common areas.

DBKL Disappointed with Trash Left by New Year's CelebratorsThe Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) expressed disappointment as many visitors left piles of trash along the roadside after the New Year's celebration.

Legal expert says MPs can retract support for PM without leaving partiesDeputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is wrong to say that any decision to retract support for the prime minister must be made en bloc, according to a legal expert. Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmood, head of the Council of Professors’ law cluster, said MPs would not trigger the anti-hopping law if they were to retract support for the prime minister without leaving their parties.

