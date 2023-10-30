Sanctuary for ‘active seniors’, medical travellers opens in Bandar Sunway

: The demographic transformation Malaysia is currently undergoing – 15 percent of its population will comprise people aged 60 and above by 2030 – has spawned a need for more facilities and infrastructure to ensure the well-being of senior citizens.
Called Sunway Sanctuary, which opened its doors on June 6 this year, its premium residences are aimed at “active seniors” in search of a “curated” lifestyle and easy access to medical services and facilities.
Medical tourists seeking treatment at Sunway Medical Centre are allowed short-term stays at Sunway Sanctuary for around RM350 a night.Developments like Sunway Sanctuary, which is managed and operated by Sunway Healthcare Group, also tend to set their sights on medical travellers, more so now with Malaysia's medical tourism sector recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Describing the development as a modern retirement facility designed to provide active seniors with comfortable accommodation and a holistic lifestyle prioritising a balanced mind, body and soul, its general manager Leonard Theng told Bernama exclusive health packages are also offered to residents of Sunway Sanctuary aged 55 and above.
Pointing out that Sunway Sanctuary emulates Japan and Australia's retirement villages, Theng said their facility caters to not only the needs of the financially independent senior community in Kuala Lumpur but also those from the Southeast Asian region as well as Hong Kong, Australia and European countries.
According to Theng, Sunway Sanctuary is drawing insights from countries such as Australia and Japan that are known for their expertise and skills in managing the elderly. He said the figure is expected to rise significantly with the strategic focus of Sunway Sanctuary’s sales and marketing efforts shifting towards the overseas markets.