Samsung reportedly preparing a new budget-friendly Chromebook

. The device, codenamed “Pirrha,” is expected to feature an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 1080p webcam.

One of the key differentiating features of the “Pirrha” Chromebook is its stylus support. The device will come with its own pen and will also be compatible with the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI), allowing users to use any stylus instead of relying on Samsung’s proprietary S Pen technology.

Samsung has a long history with the Chromebook platform, but its devices have typically been more expensive than those from other brands. With the “Pirrha” Chromebook, Samsung may be looking to change that by offering a more affordable option. headtopics.com

To succeed in the budget Chromebook market, Samsung will need to focus on features and a competitive price. The company can also leverage its ecosystem to attract existing Samsung phone users by offering some exclusive features.

However, it is important to note that despite these leaks, it is still unclear whether Samsung will actually launch the "Pirrha" Chromebook.

