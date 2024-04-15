Samsung Malaysia Organizes A-series Giveaway Contest with Prizes Worth RM1 Million

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G have been around Malaysia for quite some time now. To further promote these two new mid-range tier phones, Samsung Malaysia is organizing a new"Lebih Awesome, Lebih Menang!" A-series Giveaway Contest with prizes worth up to RM1 million!

According to Samsung, prizes include new Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycles + Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 , Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets or a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds FE earbuds for you to win and bring a prize home. To participate in the competition, you just need to own any of the Galaxy A05, A15, A25, A35 and A55 series models and follow these steps:

To recap, the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and are only available with 256GB of storage. Both also have the same 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging technology and are protected by Knox Security, which ensures your personal information and data remain secure at all times.

On top of that, the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G still have an ongoing promotion with complimentary gifts and up to 30% off Purchase-with-Purchase deals. You can check out the table below for your reference. To find out more about how you can win prizes worth a million through this exciting Lebih Awesome, Lebih Menang A-series Giveaway, you can read all about it on Samsung Malaysia Newsroom here.

