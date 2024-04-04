Samsung Launches New 10,000mAh Power Bank with Wireless Charging in China

Samsung has expanded its power bank offerings in the Chinese market with the launch of a new 10,000mAh model that supports wireless charging . The latest addition comes after the company introduced a 20,000mAh power bank earlier. The 10,000mAh power bank is now available for pre-order on JD.com for 249 yuan (around $34) and will officially go on sale on April 11th. It comes in Beige color.

The new Samsung 10,000mAh power bank prioritizes eco-friendliness with its design, utilizing UL-certified recycled materials. This includes a composition of 6.8% recycled content, with 30% being post-consumer recycled plastic, thereby reducing carbon emissions and supporting resource conservation. The compact and lightweight design of the power bank makes it easy to carry around, measuring 148 x 72 x 16.4 mm and weighing just 222 grams. It also includes a 20cm USB-C to USB-C data cable. This versatile power bank boasts the ability to charge three devices simultaneously

Samsung Power Bank Wireless Charging China Eco-Friendly Recycled Materials Compact Lightweight Simultaneous Charging

