Samsung Launches 50MP ISOCELL GNK Sensor for Mobile Photography and Videography

Samsung takes a leap in mobile photography and videography with the launch of the Samsung 50MP ISOCELL GNK sensor. This upgraded sensor features Dual Pixel Pro autofocus for rapid focus and sharp images, expanded dynamic range up to 120 dB, and the ability to capture 14-bit RAW images in Pro mode. It also supports 8K video recording at 30fps and offers HDR video capabilities.

