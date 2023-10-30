Samsung Galaxy S24 series will feature the new ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace feature that can record two videos at the same time (VIDEO)

Samsung just announced a cool new feature that we are expecting to appear in next year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones. — Pictures by SoyaCincauseries phones. Samsung calls it the ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace and it is pretty cool to see the feature in action.

The premise of the mode is that you can zoom into a subject while recording a wide-angle video, and the AI will have tracking turned on for that subject. What makes this mode pretty nifty is that you are getting two videos in one — one in 1x magnification, the other in 2x or more magnification.

The AI is clever enough to track fast-moving subjects and will follow it while the smartphone is physically standing still. Samsung is harnessing the AI power in the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to help with the subject tracking.Better yet, Samsung said both footage — wide-angle and zoom — can be recorded in 4K; this means both videos will have high resolution, thanks to the ISOCELL 200MP image sensor. headtopics.com

We can expect Zoom Anyplace with next year’s Samsung Galaxy launch, and will be a launch feature hyped by the company. —

Samsung shows off new Zoom Anyplace, E2E AI Remosaic feature for Galaxy S24 UltraSamsung has unveiled two new camera technologies that could debut on its Galaxy S24 lineup next year: Zoom Anyplace and E2E AI Remosaic. Read more ⮕

Samsung Galaxy S24 series to get Ultra HDR supportSamsung is reportedly working on bringing Ultra HDR to its upcoming Galaxy S24 series, which lets view HDR images on phone's display. Read more ⮕

Samsung Galaxy S24 reportedly enters production, expected to launch in January 2024According to a leak from popular tipster Ice Universe, Samsung has started the production of Galaxy S24 series, expected launch in January 2024. Read more ⮕

Samsung Galaxy S24 series will feature the new ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace feature - record two videos at the same timeSamsung just showed off a cool new camera technology. Called ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace, it will be powered by the AI in the new Snapdagon 8 Gen 3 and be in next year’s Samsung galaxy S24 Ultra. Read on to find out what it is about. Read more ⮕

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE vs Tab S9 FE+: Specs ComparisonSamsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ internal comparison. Read more ⮕

Wasteful Juve grab late win against Verona to top Serie AJuve are top in Serie A with 23 points, a point ahead of Inter Milan. Read more ⮕