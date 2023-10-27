Samsung Galaxy A05 support page goes live on official Indian website, could launch soon

smartphone in India. The rumored Galaxy A05 also looks to be on its way to the Indian market as the support page of the smartphone has appeared on Samsung’s official Indian website.

The support page for the Samsung Galaxy A05 with model number SM-A055F/DS reveals that the smartphone will feature dual-SIM support. While not all details are revealed, leaks and rumors provide insights into what the Galaxy A05 may offer.The expected specifications for the Samsung Galaxy A05 include a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The camera setup may consist of a 50MP wide-angle primary camera, a 2MP depth camera, and an 8MP front camera. The device is anticipated to house a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Connectivity options will include 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Color choices for the phone are expected to be black, silver, and light green.

