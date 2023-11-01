Samsung Electronics operating profits dive

The firm—one of the world’s largest makers of memory chips and smartphones—said artificial intelligence was driving demand and remained hopeful that memory market conditions will recover in 2024. The company said net profit dropped 37.7 percent year-on-year to 5.8 trillion won—though it represents a rebound from the second quarter’s 1.7 trillion won.Samsung said that “earnings in system semiconductors were impacted by a delay in demand recovery for major applications”.

Liz Lee, associate director of market research firm Counterpoint, said the earnings results were “better than expected”. This was attributed “to narrowed chip losses and strong performances by its mobile device and display divisions”, Lee said. “The losses incurred in semiconductors were offset by its MX (mobile experience) division and SDC (Samsung Display Corporation) thanks to the launch of the new flagship smartphones by Samsung itself and SDC’s client, Apple,” she said.

South Korean chipmakers, led by Samsung, have enjoyed record profits in recent years as prices for their products soared, but the global economic slowdown has dealt a blow to memory chip sales. But consumer appetite quickly diminished as lockdowns lifted and weakened further in the face of soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

In April, Samsung said it would make a “meaningful” cut in memory chip production, following the lead of rivals SK Hynix and Micron. The green light came as the two firms were nearing the end of one-year waivers from US export restrictions aimed at China’s burgeoning semiconductor sector.

