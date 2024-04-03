Samsung Discontinues Software Support for Original Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung has discontinued software support for its original LTE Galaxy Z Flip model. This means the company’s first foldable phone will no longer receive new Android versions or regular security patches. However, Samsung may release one final security update before support ends completely. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G, released six months later, will continue to receive security updates at a longer interval.

It’s important to note that Samsung hasn’t provided the same level of long-term support to the Galaxy Z Flip as other flagship phones released in 202

